Sovcomflot, NYK and Samudera seal $155m refinancing of LNG carrier pair

Joint venture companies owned by Sovcomflot, NYK Line and Samudera have sealed a new eight-year $155m credit facility with MUFG Bank and Development Bank of Japan.

The facility will refinance LNG carriers Tangguh Towuti and Tangguh Batur, which are servicing the Tangguh LNG plant in Indonesia.

Nikolay Kolesnikov, executive vice-president & CFO of Sovcomflot, commented: “We are delighted to have concluded this new long-term financing agreement for our joint venture companies with NYK Line and Samudera. We are also pleased to welcome establishing relations with new international financial institutions. SCF Group continues to demonstrate uninterrupted access to finance amid market cyclicality, which allows us to maintain a smooth debt repayment profile and a robust long-term liquidity position, fully in line with our budgetary targets.”

