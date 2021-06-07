Sovcomflot seals Sakhalin-2 charters for LNG-fuelled aframax pair

Russia’s Sovcomflot and Sakhalin Energy, the operator of the Sakhalin-2 project, have signed long-term charters for LNG-fuelled tankers Korolev Prospect and Vernadsky Prospect.

The charters commence in 2024, and will see the vessels employed to shuttle crude oil for the Sakhalin-2 project for a period of ten years, with an extension option for up to three years.

Both tankers will be upgraded and modified, and will be capable of allowing direct fuelling from the project’s Prigorodnoye production complex LNG terminal.

Igor Tonkovidov, president and CEO of Sovcomflot, commented: “We deeply appreciate the lasting partnership between Sovcomflot and Sakhalin Energy, which saw our vessels safely deliver 67.5m tonnes of oil and 55m cu m of LNG to Sakhalin Energy’s customers in the Asia-Pacific. The agreements signed today allow us to take our cooperation to the next level.”