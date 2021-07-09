EuropeGas

Sovcomflot seals option for LNG carrier pair with TotalEnergies

July 9, 2021
Following on from a single vessel deal signed in January, Russia’s Sovcomflot has received the go-ahead from TotalEnergies to exercise an option for two further 174,000 cbm LNG carriers.

The vessels will be chartered by TotalEnergies for a period of up to seven years, under the technical management of Sovcomflot.

The initial vessel ordered in January is set for delivery in the third quarter of 2023. All three will be fitted with an X-DF propulsion system, and a hull air lubrication system.

Igor Tonkovidov, president and CEO of Sovcomflot, commented: “Further growth of the fixed income portfolio from vessel operations with blue chip charterers lies at the very heart of SCF’s business model and remains consistent with the Group strategy as it continues to rebalance its fleet towards industrial business.

“These new LNG carriers will meet the current and expected international and regional environmental legislation as well as Charterer’s requirements for energy efficiency, operational and navigational safety.”

