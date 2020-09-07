EuropeMiddle EastTankers

Sovcomflot sells aframax tanker

Russian state-run shipping major Sovcomflot has sold its 2002-built aframax tanker Petropavlovsk to UAE-based Khor Al Zubair Shipping.

Both Clarksons and VesselsValue confirmed that the Japanese-built 106,000 dwt vessel was sold to the UAE tanker owner for a price of $10.2m, slightly lower than VesselsValue‘s valuation of $10.89m.

It is the fourth tanker Sovcomflot has sold recently, following two MR tankers and one suezmax tanker out the door.

Khor Al Zubair Shipping is part of UAE’s oil and gas trading outfit Kasco Group, and according to VesselsValue it owns a fleet of seven tankers and three OSVs.

