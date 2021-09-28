S&P records smashed

There’s still 93 days of the year to go, and yet 2021 has already gone down in the record books with more secondhand ships changing hands than ever before.

Latest data from Clarkson Research Services shows that the record S&P activity has seen 114m dwt bought and sold in the first 38 weeks of the year, an annual record. The record prior to this year was 2020 with 101.5m dwt, and before that, 2017 with 92m dwt. Containership and bulker S&P prices are up by around 120% and 70% respecti...