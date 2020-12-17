SPDB Financial Leasing orders six panamax bulkers at Cosco Shipping Heavy

SPDB Financial Leasing, the leasing unit of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry for the construction of six 82,000 dwt panamax bulkers.

All the vessels will be built at Nantong Cosco KHI Ship Engineering (NACKS) and deliveries will start from 2022.

The order follows SPDB Financial Leasing ordering four 61,000 dwt bulkers at NACKS for a charter deal with BG Shipping, the shipping unit of Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group.

VesselsValue data shows SPDB Financial Leasing currently owns a fleet of 32 vessels.