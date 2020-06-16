Home Sector Tech Special Zoom issue of Maritime CEO magazine launches June 16th, 2020 Splash 24/7 Operations, Tech

A special Zoom-style issue of Maritime CEO magazine launches today, highlighting the many people interviewed so far in our new TV series.

The Maritime CEO Leader Series powered by Ocean Technologies Group has featured 25 top names in shipping from around the world to date – a diverse range of men and women from all strands of the maritime industry, providing a snapshot of an extraordinary moment in time as shipping grapples with the coronavirus.

This special issue features the highlights and key comments from the first 16 episodes of the show and includes the thoughts of the president of BIMCO, the chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping, and the chairman of the International Group of P&I Clubs – all giving their take on how the coronavirus will shape shipping in the years ahead.

To access the magazine online, click here.