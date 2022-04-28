Spetalen-backed Hyon teams with Gen2 Energy and ASCO for hydrogen hub in Norway

Norwegian hydrogen bunkering firm Hyon, whose majority owners include Nel, Norwegian Hydrogen and Øystein Stray Spetalen’s Saga Pure, has together with green hydrogen player Gen2 Energy and logistics and materials management company ASCO Norway, applied for soft funding from Norway’s Enova for a hydrogen hub for maritime transport in Nordland.

The hydrogen hub, to be named the Green Artic HyHub, will include large-scale production of compressed hydrogen in Mosjøen and bunkering sites for ships in Sandnessjøen and Mosjøen ports. The plan is to set up a bunkering network providing hydrogen as fuel or swapping containers onboard vessels.

G2E will establish a compressed hydrogen production plant at the industrial site of Nesbruket in Vefsn municipality to produce 15,250 metric tonnes per year of green hydrogen and, together with suppliers, develop 20/40 feet containers that can hold hydrogen at 350 bars, specially designed for fueling or swapping purposes within the maritime sector.

Hyon said it would develop a fueling solution for large vessels that enables them to refill fuel tanks with 1,000 kg hydrogen in 30 minutes, much faster than current solutions of less than 80 kg in 30 minutes, which only exist for onshore transport such as trucks and vehicles.

ASCO will lead the establishment of processes and infrastructure, including cranes, quays and warehouses, for the storage and swapping of containers.

Hyon said in an Oslo Exchange filing that eight shipping players have signed up for the green hydrogen fueling stations once in operation, in addition to several other letters of intent for onshore applications with different local and regional companies within transport and industry.