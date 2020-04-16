Home Sector Tech Spire Global and VesselBot form strategic alliance to develop AI-enabled digital products April 16th, 2020 Jason Jiang Americas, Operations, Tech

Global data service provider Spire Global and maritime big data and AI technology firm VesselBot, has announced a strategic partnership to co-develop AI-enabled digital products for the maritime industry.

The two parties will join forces to create innovative technology products that combine Spire’s AIS tracking data, weather data, and other services with VesselBot’s domain knowledge and technology expertise.

“We are delighted to have this opportunity to collaborate with Spire Maritime. We look forward to this collaboration and aim to work together, not just technically but also culturally, to reach our common goal to create unique, innovative digital solutions that will solve actual problems, and that shall enable operational efficiencies to the constantly changing maritime market,” said Constantine Komodromos, CEO of VesselBot.

“We look forward to developing this relationship with VesselBot, who is building ground-breaking solutions for the dry-bulk market. With new regulations and an increasing need to reduce costs, the maritime industry is ripe for digital disruption. We are excited to provide VesselBot with this integral data with the most efficient technology available so they remain solely focused on solving key maritime challenges,” commented John Lusk, general manager of global data services at Spire Global.