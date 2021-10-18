Splash branches out with new Special Reports division headed by Victor Halder

Splash’s publishing stable is expanding with the creation of a new Special Reports division to be headed by a well known name in the maritime media world.

Victor Halder, formerly with Seatrade and Lloyd’s List, is teaming up with Singapore-headquartered Splash today, bringing with him 21 years of experience in the commercial shipping media space. Victor’s first project will be working on a bumper 52-page Hong Kong magazine, due to come out later this week in time for the territory’s upcoming maritime week. Further country and maritime sector specific magazines are also in the works. A founding principle of this title has always been to ensure we are not wasting our readers’ valuable time



Commented Sam Chambers, Splash’s editorial director, “It’s great to reunite with Victor after nearly a decade apart. Special reports have gotten a bad name in maritime as they tend to be fluffy, advertising-led with little of genuine news or interest. At Splash, a founding principle of this title has always been to ensure we are not wasting our readers’ valuable time, and so it will be with this new Special Reports division – the magazines we will produce will be probing, unflinching and asking real, topical questions.”

Grant Rowles, commercial director at Splash, said: “In print, online and at events, our reinvigorated magazine division promises to be read by shipping’s top echelon, its decision makers. We feel that a space for this type of publishing has opened up recently with so many maritime titles exiting the scene.”

Victor’s work with Splash is one of a host of new commercial contracts he is entering via his new Hong Kong company, Immanuel Network.