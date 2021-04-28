Splash Extra: Amazon rattles forwarders on the transpacific

Not content with disrupting the high street, Amazon is displacing the traditional role of freight forwarders and others involved in international logistics with Splash Extra charting today how the e-commerce giant is now firmly among the top 10 non-vessel-operating common carriers (NVOCCs) on the transpacific.

Amazon.com has about 50,000 feu of import buying power on its own, according to Steve Ferreira, CEO of New York-headquartered Ocean Audit. Amazon’s logistics division, which has its own standard carrier alpha code AMZD, has another 50,000 feu of leverage towards a consolidated service contract.

“With the likes of Amazon you have players who are not only in the forwarding space but also have a direct hand in the value of the cargo itself as well as the end-consumer which can be leveraged. I have for years been naming Amazon as a large strategic competitive threat to the forwarders,” commented Lars Jensen, CEO of the recently rebranded container consultancy Vespucci Maritime.

