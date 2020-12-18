Splash Extra: Beijing nears U-turn on recycling ban

Beijing is close to announcing a U-turn on its two-year-old decision to ban foreign ships from being recycled on its shores. Well placed ship recycling sources from both within China and overseas tell Splash Extra the Chinese government could rescind the demo ban next year, giving shipowners far greater green choices to scrap their vessels.

The news is the lead story in the December issue of Splash Extra, a bumper issue that contains a special tongue in cheek Shipping Academy Awards brought to subscribers by our in-house analysis team.

Elsewhere, we identify the 14 most important news stories of the year in our annual review, while editor Sam Chambers assesses Soren Toft’s immediate priorities on taking the reins at MSC this month. For this issue’s special feature we put 12 of the world’s leading shipping analysts on the spot, asking them what will be the best and worst performing sector in shipping next year. Our special correspondent, meanwhile, assesses what the increasingly used term ‘stranded assets’ means for the shipping industry.

