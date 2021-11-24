Splash Extra: Call for creation of dedicated US express carrier on the transpacific

Amid the toughest year for American supply chains in many generations one of the country’s best known liner veterans is calling for the establishment of a new US line, operating between China and the US as an express service using just 53 foot containers.

John McCown, who worked with container shipping pioneer Malcom McLean for 20 years, is behind the call, which he reckons could help resolve the container logjam seen at American ports with the likes of logistics giant J.B. Hunt and online retailer Amazon tipped as ideal candidates to back it.

McCown is the founder of transport investment advisory Blue Alpha Capital. His lengthy career in US transport included founding American carrier Trailer Bridge in the 1990s and working at numerous McClean firms including US Lines.

The rise and fall of American liner shipping serves as the lead story in the November issue of Splash Extra with many container shipping experts polled, deliberating on the viability of creating a new US carrier.

