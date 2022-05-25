Splash Extra: Constanta port transforms in the wake of war

With Ukrainian suppliers being deprived of their most important export ports, Romania’s flagship Black Sea port Constanta has emerged as one of the options to ease logistics pressures on the sector.

Since Russia’s invasion began three months ago, Romania, which has the largest border with Ukraine, has liberalised the transport conditions for Ukrainian exports, especially for agricultural products. In addition to grain, Constanta is taking over supplementary traffic of containers that can no longer reach the ports of Ukraine, primarily Odesa, leading to increased waiting times within the port.

How busy is Constanta and what is next for the port that claimed the top spot in European grain exports with 25m tonnes last year

Elsewhere in the May issue, Splash Extra looks at whether it is really the market cap that stands in the way of shipping being taken seriously in the equity markets. The recent blockbuster scheme for a tanker mega-merger between Euronav and Frontline was welcomed by many analysts, saying it would create a truly investible tanker company with a meaningful and liquid market cap. Others are less convinced.

Inside the May issue, there is regular markets coverage, the key S&P drivers, and Fabian Fussek, the founder and CEO of German shipping operational intelligence start-up Kaiko Systems looking at how innovation strategies are applied in the maritime industry.

