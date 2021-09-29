Splash Extra: Container shipping and global inflation

Container rates look to have hit a plateau, but remain at massively elevated levels, 329% higher than they were this time last year. At the same time, ships are delivering their goods later than ever. Freightos data, for instance, shows China-US end-to-end ocean shipments took an average of 73 days so far in September, 83% longer than in September 2019.

Just how much these twin factors are feeding into global inflation, and more specifically US inflation, forms the lead story of the September edition of Splash Extra.

Containing the thoughts of senior executives from banks such as Standard Chartered and Jefferies, and analyst comment from IHS Markit and BIMCO among others, the findings will likely surprise many readers.

Elsewhere in the subscription title there’s regular markets commentary on the three main shipping sectors, albeit with a curious ABBA twist this month. September’s in-depth feature ponders just how much emissions today are avoidable via commercial decisions that happen long before a shipowner gets involved. Charterers are coming under pressure to optimise their supply chain and contracts to minimise emissions. Splash Extra identifies how.

This month’s big interview is with John Denholm with the Scottish shipowner having some frank words for his peers ahead of COP 26 in Glasgow.

“We’ve spent the last 2,000 years squabbling with each other for economic advantage. Now we’ve got to work together, probably to our economic disadvantage, to save the planet,” Denholm said.

Finally, the opinion page at the back of the issue looks at the demise of the independent owner with a diverse fleet.

