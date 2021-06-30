Splash Extra: Costamare’s dry bulk return

Costamare’s decision to reenter the dry bulk trades forms the lead story for the June issue of Splash Extra, published today.

Costamare’s origins were in dry bulk, but nine years after it was founded it entered the container sector, listing in New York eleven years ago, and growing to become the world’s third largest box tonnage provider.

Citing dry bulk as a “liquid sector with strong fundamentals” Costamare made the decision to reenter the sector this month. Splash Extra identifies vessels bought and the scale of the dry fleet build-up at the Konstantakopoulos family-run shipping empire.

Elsewhere in the monthly subscription title there’s regular market commentary, a review of key shipping news from the month, the driving forces behind the sale and purchase markets in June while this issue’s in-depth feature looks at how shipowners unwilling to share information with banks about how they’re decarbonising will increasingly be shown the door. Splash Extra discusses shipping and ESG with the world’s top financiers with commentary from senior executives at Citi, ING, Societe General and Standard Chartered among others.

Published on the last Wednesday of every month and priced for as little as $200 a year, Splash Extra serves as a concise monthly snapshot, ensuring readers are on top of where the shipping markets are headed.

For more details on Splash Extra subscriptions, click here.