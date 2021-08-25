Splash Extra: Maersk jumps the queue in future fuel race

What Maersk’s big methanol announcement yesterday means for shipping’s quest to agree upon a fuel of the future forms the centrepiece of the August issue of Splash Extra.

Maersk doubled down on its methanol convictions yesterday, tabling contracts worth $1.4bn for a series of 16,000 teu ships to be dual fuelled via MAN engines, having earlier this year ordered a landmark first 2,100 teu methanol dual-fuelled ship.

Shipping has reacted with a mix of praise and speculation to the methanol news. With contributions from the likes of MSC and Dr Martin Stopford, Splash Extra identifies what this landmark order yesterday means in the wider, big picture fuels debate.

Elsewhere in the monthly subscription title, there is regular markets commentary, a review of key shipping events in August, an S&P roundup and an interview with the CEO of German carrier, Hapag-Lloyd. August’s in-depth feature looks at what inflation might mean for shipowners featuring commentary from Dr Roar Adland, Richard Fulford-Smith, Tim Huxley, Dagfinn Lunde and Khalid Hashim among others.

