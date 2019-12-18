Home Sector Piracy Splash Extra: Nigerian piracy ‘spins out of control’ December 18th, 2019 Splash 24/7 Piracy

The Splash Extra editorial team has ransacked the archives to bring subscribers a special issue, which includes a regular run-down of the month in shipping, an annual review and even a unique take on the past decade.

The front page looks at the severely deteriorating maritime security scene off West Africa with more than 60 seafarers kidnapped since the middle of last month. Security experts tell Splash Extra that owners and operators might need to revisit some of the most stringent anti-piracy measures put in place during the heights of the Somalia piracy epidemic nearly a decade ago.

“It is completely absurd that Nigerian pirates can continue to operate from their bases in the Niger Delta, and attack as they please in international waters,” commented Jakob Larsen, head of maritime security at global shipowning body, BIMCO.

The December Focus digs deep into the rise of China, voted by Splash readers as the most important story of the past decade. The report contains exclusive data from Clarksons Research Services highlighting the People’s Republic’s maritime growth over the past 10 years. The three-page report has a strong focus on Chinese ship finance with the thoughts of Tiger Group Investments’ Graham Porter, financiers George Xiradakis and Dagfinn Lunde and data from Ted Petropoulos, the head of Petrofin Research.

