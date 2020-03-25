Splash Extra: PCTCs head for the long-term car park

The perilous state of the under reported car carrier segment leads the March issue of Splash Extra with exclusive news of lay-ups, scrapping and super slow steaming coming into play as production and demand for automotive drops across the world.

Inside the 14-page issue there is unbeatable market commentary on the main shipping sectors, a look at what the analysts are saying, while this month’s feature debates how best to resolve the issue of crew changes during the coronavirus.

Splash Extra comes out on the final Wednesday of every month and serves as a brilliant, concise way to keep staff informed of what is happening in the shipping markets, especially useful today with so many people working away from their offices. Subscription prices start at $200 per year.

To find out more about the title and how to subscribe, click here.