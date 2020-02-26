Home Sector Bunkering Splash Extra: Rapid fuel price spread drop catches industry by surprise February 26th, 2020 Splash 24/7 Bunkering, Environment, Operations

There is an inevitable coronavirus theme to the February issue of Splash Extra with all the main shipping markets coming in for a special health check-up in the wake of the huge impact the Wuhan-originated illness has had on global supply chains.

The lead story today looks at the rapid drop in price spreads between the new low sulphur fuel oil and its forebear, high sulphur oil. The price differential has more than halved in just six weeks to hover around $150 per tonne, a drop that has happened far quicker than most experts had predicted. Splash Extra identifies the reasons for this narrowing in prices between shipping’s two main fuels and assesses where these numbers might head in the coming months.

Inside the 15-page issue, we bring readers exclusive data on how the coronavirus is hitting the main shipping segments as well as the S&P markets, with resident cartoonist The Freaky Wave also giving the viewpoint from beleaguered maritime event organisers around the world (see below).

The issue’s main feature this month looks at ammonia as shipping’s possible fuel of the future, while the Splash Extra interview this month is with Affinity’s Richard Fulford-Smith who tells readers he’s getting increasingly tired with shipowners committing suicide.

