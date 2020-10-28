Splash Extra: Stock upgrades as LNG spot rates soar

Spot rates for most LNG carriers are poised to crack through the $100,000 a day mark for the first time this year as Asian nations carry out a major restocking exercise.

The soaring LNG carrier spot market, combined with rapidly rising prices for the gas, is the lead story in the October issue of Splash Extra. Analysts covering the shipping sector are rapidly upgrading stock picks in the wake of the change in fortunes, with rates up by 40% in the last week alone.

Elsewhere, this month’s Splash Extra has a strong focus on the upcoming US presidential election and what its outcome could mean for international shipping, carrying the thoughts of Martin Stopford, Roar Adland, Peter Sand and Randy Giveans among others on the hotly contested race for the White House.

Splash Extra serves as a concise snapshot of what is driving the shipping markets. Priced for as little as $200 per year it is an essential tool for the shipping community to help navigate investment decisions in today’s tricky environment. For more subscription details, click here.