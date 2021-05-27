Splash Extra: The next decade of African maritime development

Asia has driven port development growth for most of this century. Is it now Africa’s turn? The May issue of Splash Extra, published yesterday, took a deep dive into shipping prospects in Africa in the coming decade, looking at socio-economic projections, import/export data as well as mapping out planned port developments across the world’s second most populous continent.

Featuring comment and statistics from DP World, Drewry, Hapag-Lloyd, the International Monetary Fund, Shipping Strategy, UNCTAD and the World Bank, the in-depth feature provides executives involved in commodities, offshore, ports and shipping with unique insights into growth opportunities in the fast-changing continent.

Elsewhere in the issue there’s regular market commentary on the three main sectors – all written through the prism of last week’s landmark net zero report from the International Energy Agency, while the lead story looks at soaring steel plate prices and the likely knock-on effects for newbuild prices.

