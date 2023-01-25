Splash Extra: Tokyo switches off the JOLCO tap

Japanese Operating Lease with Call Option financing structures, known as JOLCOs, will soon become unavailable to foreigners seeking newbuild finance in a set of tax reforms to be unveiled by the government in Tokyo, according to today’s lead story in the January edition of Splash Extra.

The loss of JOLCO finance comes at a time where other streams of Asian ship finance have dried up, most notably with the series of arrests of leading names in the Chinese ship leasing sector.

Elsewhere in the monthly subscription title there’s regular markets commentary on the main shipping segments, the best of January’s analyst commentary, a peak at what’s driving the S&P markets at the moment, while this issue’s interview section is with one of maritime’s best-known interviewers, Lena Göthberg, whose Shipping Podcast is one of the original and most listened to maritime audio shows in the world.

January’s in-depth feature ponders whether more shipowners will pile into the booming offshore wind sector.

Published on the last Wednesday of every month and priced for as little as $200 a year, Splash Extra serves as a concise monthly snapshot, ensuring readers are on top of where the shipping markets are headed. For more details on Splash Extra subscriptions, click here.