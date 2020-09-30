Splash Extra: Trio of global carriers dust off megamax plans

Three global carriers have dusted off megamax newbuild plans, potentially adding up to half a million slots to the global liner fleet, the latest issue of Splash Extra can exclusively reveal. A portion of the 23,000 teu class ships on the drawing board will be LNG-fuelled.

Commenting on the renewed containership newbuild speculation, Simon Heaney, Drewry’s senior manager for container research, said: “We think such orders – assuming they materialise – will be anomalies and won’t trigger a stampede.”

Elsewhere in the monthly subscription title there are the regular market updates, an in-depth look at the potential of atomic power to fuel the next generation of ships, while the Interview section sits down with Matt McCleary, who has just published the concluding novel of his Shipping Man trilogy and now seeks to get the books made into movies.

This month’s Analyst Abstract, featuring the best research commentary and data, looks specially at the newbuild to existing fleet ratios of the container, dry bulk and tanker fleets.

Splash Extra serves as a concise snapshot of what is driving the shipping markets. Priced for as little as $200 per year it is an essential tool for the shipping community to help navigate investment decisions in today’s tricky environment. For more subscription details, click here.