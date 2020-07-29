Splash Extra: US antitrust authorities probe liners’ blanked sailings tactics

American antitrust authorities are keeping a close eye on the actions of liner companies this year with another collusion investigation not being ruled out.

The July issue of Splash Extra details how the Department of Justice in Washington DC is monitoring containerlines’ tactics to blank record numbers of sailings this year to help prop up rates and deliver profitable returns.

It was only 18 months ago that the Department of Justice closed a two-year liner collusion investigation without bringing charges or imposing penalties.

Elsewhere in the subscription title, there’s comment on how crew changes will become harder, a regular markets round-up and an interview with the founder of one of the more promising wind propulsion developers.

The July in-depth feature looks at the myth of the so-called summer lull in shipping in the northern hemisphere while this month’s opinion column discusses corporate acquisitions and what it takes to build a modern shipping empire.

