Splash Extra: Why tankers are a good buy now

The February issue of Splash Extra launches today with sector asset prices leading coverage.

Tankers, experiencing record low freight rates this month, have been widely tipped to be the market segment in shipping to experience the greatest vessel price appreciation in 2022, although analysts remain divided on whether crude, product or chemical tankers will be the biggest winners.

Inside the February issue there is regular markets coverage, the key S&P drivers, an interview with a tech scion of the Danaos empire while this month’s in-depth feature looks at how drug cartels have built up massive operational capabilities at Latin America’s largest port, Santos in Brazil.

