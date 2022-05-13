Splash gears up for Posidonia with launch of many new titles

In around three weeks from now, Athens airport will be full of international shipping staff descending on the Greek capital for the first outing in four years of the world’s most famous shipping show.

Running from June 6, Posidonia returns – an event that is special in the maritime calendar for its ability to bring in the biggest names in shipping and ensure the best parties to go alongside the exhibition and many conferences running all week.

The event is sponsored by Splash with a host of shipping titles set for distribution across Athens and Piraeus next month. As well as Maritime CEO magazine, the thousands of people attending Posidonia will be able to grab a copy our bumper Shipmanagement title as well as Splash’s brand new Mediterranean Hubs magazine.

Deploying journalists in five countries, this special new title identifies what it takes to become an international maritime hub in the 21st century as well as profiling the strengths of five leading contenders across the Mediterranean, namely Athens, Genoa, Limassol, Marseille and Monaco. The magazine will also be distributed at the Splash CEO Forum in Monaco later in the year.

Commented Splash commercial director Grant Rowles, “As the only media house sponsoring Posidonia, we’re in a unique position to offer real value and market penetration for companies keen to make an impact and actually be seen at Posidonia next month.”

Splash journalists will be on the ground reporting from key conferences, the exhibition hall and around Athens and Piraeus all week.

