Splash launches 72-page shipmanagement special

Splash today launches a comprehensive shipmanagement magazine featuring the views of more than 100 top executives deliberating on where this fast growing sector will go in the 2020s.

The 72-page magazine is the latest output from Splash’s new Special Reports division headed by Victor Halder. The publication includes deep dives into topics managers are wrestling with day in, day out such as decarbonisation, digitalisation, ESG, crew welfare, pools and training with Splash reporters from across our network contributing to this global title.

“Shipmanagement as a sector finds itself at a bit of a crossroads in the early 2020s. On the one hand, the upcoming complex regulatory tsunami combined with the many new financial entrants into shipowning augurs well for business growth. However, there’s also the growing strength that tech providers have – increasingly reaching into domains that had been the bread and butter of many a manager over the years. How shipmanagers navigate the 2020s forms the thrust of this magazine, which we hope provides readers with an engaging, unique insight into a business segment in flux,” commented editorial director Sam Chambers.

The magazine will be distributed at Posidonia and at this year’s Maritime CEO Forums in Asia and Europe. Splash readers can access the full magazine for free online by clicking here.