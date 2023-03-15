Splash launches app

Today sees the launch of the latest way Splash will disseminate top shipping news.

Available for both Android and Apple, Splash’s brand new app gives readers quick access to the information they require in a simple format.

For ease of navigation, stories are compartmentalised into both sectors and regions, allowing readers to focus on what they want to read.

Push notifications are available should readers not wish to miss a single story, while users of the app can favourite stories they want to read later or read offline.

“There’s no bells and whistles,” commented Sam Chambers, Splash’s editorial director. “This app, launched on Splash’s eighth anniversary, is deliberately simple, designed to bring readers exclusive, incisive news, no more, no less.”

Splash’s array of editorial products also include Daily Splash, our free newsletter, Splash Extra, our monthly subscription title, and a Special Reports division headed up by Victor Halder.

To download the new app for free via Apple click here, or via Android click here.