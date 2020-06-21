Splash relaunches with new look

Today sees the relaunch of the Splash website, designed to give readers an easier, more accessible read of the world’s top shipping news.

The redesign has been done to make the site less cluttered and faster with some clever new tools added such as a smart search function.

Readers can still expect the same global quality coverage of the shipping and offshore industries with the enhanced site as well as getting a glimpse at the headlines of Splash Extra, our monthly subscription title. Readers of Splash Extra will be getting their June editions in a new enhanced format this Wednesday

Commented Sam Chambers, Splash’s editorial director, “Splash 1.0 has served us well, but we have been keen to take the site to the next design and tech levels to match the soaring readership numbers we have been fortunate enough to attract. This redesign is part of a roll-out of new editorial products this year, which has already seen Splash TV reinvigorated with the Maritime CEO Leader Series. We hope to unveil new products soon.”

Launched in 2015 as a free-to-air shipping news site, Splash has built up a loyal readership who visit the site daily for its global mix of news, views and data.