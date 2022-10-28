Splash seeks writers in Singapore

Splash is seeking journalists in Singapore. Splash is in the market for shipping writers who have a strong understanding of the markets and are digital savvy.

Writing daily news stories, attending industry events, and helping with the digital roll-out of the news agenda are the three main aspects of the job position.

“Singapore, where we are headquartered, is rightly seen as the world’s most dynamic, vibrant shipping hub. There’s so much happening there each and every which that makes for a target-rich environment for any keen maritime journalist,” commented editorial director Sam Chambers.

If you are keen – or know someone who might fit the bill – please get in touch.