Splash’s new Special Reports division kicks off with a 52-page look at Hong Kong

Timed to coincide with the city’s upcoming maritime week, Splash today launches a far reaching Hong Kong magazine, which looks at the Special Administrative Region’s place at maritime’s top table.

Featuring the thoughts of more than 30 local shipowners and managers, the 52-page magazine studies the fortunes of the local economy, the port, the start-up scene, the Greater Bay Area, government initiatives to boost maritime as well as the booming ship leasing scene.

The publication launch also marks the first product to come from a new Special Reports division within the Splash publishing stable, headed by new hire, Victor Halder.

“At Splash we have taken the decision to re-engage with this medium, but to do it with a proper journalistic sense of purpose. Splash’s series of Special Reports, starting with this Hong Kong edition, intend to question a hub’s place within the shipping universe, seeking to work out where it might be going wrong as well as praising initiatives that are working. As such, magazines such as this one published today ought to be thrust into the hands of the powers that be in your city to stimulate the right maritime development,” commented Sam Chambers, Splash’s editorial director.

The magazine will be distributed across events at Hong Kong Maritime Week. Splash readers can access the full magazine for free online by clicking here.