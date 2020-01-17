Spliethoff orders LNG-powered lolo ships at Wuhu

Dutch shipping group Spliethoff has placed an order at China’s Wuhu Shipyard for the construction of four LNG-powered 5,800 dwt lift-on, lift-off (lolo) vessels.

The vessels will be operated by Wijnne & Barends Chartering, a subsidiary of Spliethoff, for short sea operations in the Baltic and North Seas.

Wartsila has been selected to deliver LNG propulsion and storage systems for the vessels.

The delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for the end of 2021.

In August last year, Finnish roro operator Bore, part of Spliethoff, ordered three rolo vessels at Wuhu Shipyard.