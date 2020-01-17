Spliethoff orders LNG-powered lolo ships at Wuhu

Spliethoff orders LNG-powered lolo ships at Wuhu

January 17th, 2020

Dutch shipping group Spliethoff has placed an order at China’s Wuhu Shipyard for the construction of four LNG-powered 5,800 dwt lift-on, lift-off (lolo) vessels.

The vessels will be operated by Wijnne & Barends Chartering, a subsidiary of Spliethoff, for short sea operations in the Baltic and North Seas.

Wartsila has been selected to deliver LNG propulsion and storage systems for the vessels.

The delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for the end of 2021.

In August last year, Finnish roro operator Bore, part of Spliethoff, ordered three rolo vessels at Wuhu Shipyard.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

