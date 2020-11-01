AsiaEuropeTankers

Spring Marine linked to $14.5m deal for Blue Wake product tanker

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles November 2, 2020
Blue Wake Shipping

Greek owner Spring Marine Management has been reported by brokers as the buyer of Blue Wake Shipping’s 2010-built MR2 product tanker Carina.

Advanced Shipping & Trading and Seasure Shipbroking both report that Spring has paid $14.5m for the Iwagi Zosen-built tanker. The price is under the $15.2m valuation by VesselsValue, however it is noted that the ship is due for a special survey this month.

Spring currently has a fleet of eight tankers, and if confirmed this latest deal will grow the company’s fleet to 10. Another Japanese-built MR2, 2010-built Ocean Laurel, is also set to be delivered according to VesselsValue.

Singapore-headquartered Blue Wake Shipping currently lists a fleet of five tankers and two bulkers on its website.

Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

