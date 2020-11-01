Spring Marine linked to $14.5m deal for Blue Wake product tanker

Greek owner Spring Marine Management has been reported by brokers as the buyer of Blue Wake Shipping’s 2010-built MR2 product tanker Carina .

Advanced Shipping & Trading and Seasure Shipbroking both report that Spring has paid $14.5m for the Iwagi Zosen-built tanker. The price is under the $15.2m valuation by VesselsValue, however it is noted that the ship is due for a special survey this month.

Spring currently has a fleet of eight tankers, and if confirmed this latest deal will grow the company’s fleet to 10. Another Japanese-built MR2, 2010-built Ocean Laurel, is also set to be delivered according to VesselsValue.

Singapore-headquartered Blue Wake Shipping currently lists a fleet of five tankers and two bulkers on its website.