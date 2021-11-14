Spring Marine snaps up Japanese MR2 from Winson

Greece’s Spring Marine Management has expanded its fleet with the acquisition of Japanese-built MR2 tanker Angel 62 from Taiwanese owner Winson, according to brokers.

Advanced Shipping & Trading and Seasure Shipbroking are both reporting that Spring Marine has paid $13.8m for the 2009-built BWTS-fitted tanker.

Winson, founded in 1998 by Tony Tung, bought the vessel from Japan’s Doun Kisen in 2015 for $23m.

If confirmed, the deal sees Spring Marine expand its fleet to 14 tankers including the recent acquisition of MOL’s 2009-built MR2 Ivy Express.