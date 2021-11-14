EuropeTankers

Spring Marine snaps up Japanese MR2 from Winson

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesNovember 15, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Spring Marine Management

Greece’s Spring Marine Management has expanded its fleet with the acquisition of Japanese-built MR2 tanker Angel 62 from Taiwanese owner Winson, according to brokers.

Advanced Shipping & Trading and Seasure Shipbroking are both reporting that Spring Marine has paid $13.8m for the 2009-built BWTS-fitted tanker.

Winson, founded in 1998 by Tony Tung, bought the vessel from Japan’s Doun Kisen in 2015 for $23m.

If confirmed, the deal sees Spring Marine expand its fleet to 14 tankers including the recent acquisition of MOL’s 2009-built MR2 Ivy Express.

Tags
Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesNovember 15, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button