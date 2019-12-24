Spring Marine takes Japanese MR tanker

December 24th, 2019 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Greek owner Spring Marine has taken over the 2008-built 47,500 dwt MR tanker Freja Baltic from Japanese owner Fukujin Kisen.

Both Seasure Shipbroking and Advance Shipping & Trading report that the Onomichi-built vessel has been sold to Spring Marine for a price of $16m, significantly higher than VesselsValue‘s valuation of $14.53m. The vessel is currently under a charter contract with Italian shipping company D’Amico until August 30, 2020.

Spring Marine owns a fleet of 11 vessels made up of four bulkers and seven tankers.

