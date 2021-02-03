AsiaPorts and Logistics

Sri Lanka scraps plans to develop terminal with Japan and India

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 3, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute

Sri Lanka has scrapped an agreement with Japan and India to develop a deepsea container terminal in the capital.

The East Container Terminal in Colombo port will now be controlled solely by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

“All sides should continue to abide by the existing understandings and commitment,” the Indian embassy in Colombo stated.

Chinese port investments have dominated Sri Lanka terminal developments over the last decade.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 3, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button