Sri Lanka scraps plans to develop terminal with Japan and India

Sri Lanka has scrapped an agreement with Japan and India to develop a deepsea container terminal in the capital.

The East Container Terminal in Colombo port will now be controlled solely by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

“All sides should continue to abide by the existing understandings and commitment,” the Indian embassy in Colombo stated.

Chinese port investments have dominated Sri Lanka terminal developments over the last decade.