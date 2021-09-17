SSE merges two projects to create 4.1 GW wind farm

SSE Renewables is to integrate two proposed offshore wind farm projects in the North Sea into a single 4.1 GW giant.

Berwick Bank and Marr Bank offshore wind farms, off the east coast of Scotland, have been combined into what is now called Berwick Bank Wind Farm.

Located in the outer Firth of Forth, the Berwick Bank offshore wind farm has the potential to deliver up to 4.1 GW of installed capacity, making it one of the largest offshore opportunities in the world.

The planning application is expected to go to the Scottish government in spring 2022 and, if approved, could begin generating clean electricity by 2027 and help Scotland meet its near-term net zero targets of generating up to 11 GW of new offshore wind by 2030.

According to SSE, Berwick Bank can generate enough renewable energy to power over 5m homes, equivalent to supplying all of Scotland’s households twice over, and slash 8m tonnes of carbon dioxide every year – similar to removing all of Scotland’s annual car emissions.