SSE Renewables adds Port of Den Helder to Dutch offshore wind scheme

UK-based SSE Renewables has picked the Dutch Port of Den Helder as its potential operations and maintenance base if successful in its bid for the 1.4 GW Hollandse Kust West offshore wind farm.

The move would see a multi-million investment in the port, which in addition to offshore wind capabilities would include green hydrogen production as marine fuel for wind farm service vessels, with the remaining hydrogen used for local initiatives in Den Helder.

The port said SSE Renewables has already rented a business space there and also wants to start working actively with educational institutions in the Den Helder region from next year. As part of the tender, SSE Renewables is also collaborating with Microsoft and Avanade, among others, to set up the world’s largest digital research project off the Dutch coast into the impact of wind farms on the surrounding ecosystem.

“We see Den Helder as an ideal location for the development of offshore wind farms and we intend to invest seriously in this interesting municipality,” said Dennis Breugelmans, project director, international markets at SSE Renewables.

In December last year, the Dutch government issued revised draft ministerial orders which included tender assessment criteria for the permits to develop the two individual 700 MW sites within the zone. If successful, the Hollandse Kust projects would form part of SSE’s recently published Net Zero Acceleration Programme, which included fully funded £12.5bn ($15.93bn) strategic capital investment plans to 2026 alongside ambitious 2031 targets.