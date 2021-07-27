SSE Renewables and Acciona team up for Polish offshore wind

UK-based SSE Renewables and Spain’s Acciona Energía have agreed to explore offshore wind opportunities in Poland as the country seeks to progress the deployment of around 6 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030. The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to formalise a 50/50 joint venture.

The creation of the Polish cooperation partnership follows the announcement earlier this year that SSE Renewables and Acciona Energía would work together to explore offshore wind opportunities in Spain and Portugal.

Poland has set a target of generating at least 23% of its gross energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030, and at least 28.5% by 2040. The country is currently finalising the regulatory framework for awarding offshore location licenses for the allocation of development rights for offshore wind farms and SSE Renewables and Acciona aim to jointly participate in the awarding procedure.

“There are exciting developments in the Polish offshore wind sector which is very much up and running, with a clear target for 2030 and big ambition out to 2040 and beyond. At SSE Renewables we will bring our track record as one of the world’s leading offshore wind developers to this partnership with Acciona Energía to build a strong wind energy pipeline beyond the UK and Ireland,” said Jim Smith, managing director of SSE Renewables.