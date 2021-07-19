SSE Renewables, Marubeni and CIP tie-up submits bids for offshore wind in Scotland

The ScotWind partnership, involving Scottish renewable energy developer SSE Renewables, Japanese conglomerate Marubeni and Danish fund management company Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), have jointly submitted competitive bids for Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind seabed leasing process.

The partnership believes it is well placed to deliver on Crown Estate Scotland’s goal of securing around 10 GW of new offshore wind projects in Scottish waters.

Members of the consortium already have a track record of offshore wind delivery in Scotland. SSE Renewables is currently building the 1.1 GW Seagreen offshore wind farm and has, together with CIP, co-developed and constructed the 588 MW Beatrice offshore wind farm. In the north of Scotland, CIP has outlined plans to build a 100 MW floating wind farm off the coast of Dounreay in the Pentland Firth.

“We know ScotWind will play a pivotal role in delivering Scotland’s offshore wind target of 11GW by 2030, and we believe we’re uniquely placed to utilise our immense knowledge, experience and commitment to play a key role in helping the country lead the charge towards Net Zero,” said Paul Cooley, director of capital projects at SSE Renewables.