SSY brings in Roar Adland as new head of reseasch

UK shipbroker Simpson Spence Young (SSY) has appointed one of the leading shipping experts, Dr Roar Adland, to the position of global head of research.

A shipping professor at the Norwegian School of Economics and a former Clarksons man, Adland will join SSY in May this year.

Stanko Jekov, SSY’s managing partner, said the company will be able to provide even greater levels of research and analysis to its clients under Adland’s leadership.

Commenting on his appointment, Adland remarked: “As evidenced by their recent acquisitions and strong performance, SSY is an incredibly ambitious organisation with the will to invest the resources to bring their strong research team to pole position,” adding that with shipping decarbonisation, digitalisation and geopolitics as the backdrop, the need to make sense of massive amounts of data and guide clients through increasingly complex markets has never been greater.

Before joining the Norwegian School of Economics in 2012 Adland worked as an analyst with Clarkson Research in London and as a trader and portfolio manager of freight derivatives at Clarkson Fund Management.