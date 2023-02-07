ST Engineering acquires Keppel FELS yard

ST Engineering’s marine business has acquired the site and assets of an existing shipyard in Singapore at 55 Gul Road from Keppel FELS for $95m for its commercial ship repair business. The assets acquired include three floating docks, existing buildings, workshops, and machinery. The new Gul yard replaces ST Engineering’s Tuas shipyard, as its lease will expire at the end of 2024.

The approximately 141,000 sq m Gul yard, with a gross built up floor area of 74,593 sq m, has a remaining lease until August 2030 which can be extended by another 20 years. ST Engineering has another shipyard at Benoi which is mainly for shipbuilding.

“Taking over this brownfield site versus constructing a replacement greenfield site is an effective way to minimise capex. More importantly, building on the existing infrastructure and facility enables us to start operating immediately and effectively with minimal disruption to our operations,” said Ng Sing Chan, president of the company’s marine business.