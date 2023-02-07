AsiaShipyards

ST Engineering acquires Keppel FELS yard

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 7, 2023
0 165 1 minute read
ST Engineering

ST Engineering’s marine business has acquired the site and assets of an existing shipyard in Singapore at 55 Gul Road from Keppel FELS for $95m for its commercial ship repair business. The assets acquired include three floating docks, existing buildings, workshops, and machinery. The new Gul yard replaces ST Engineering’s Tuas shipyard, as its lease will expire at the end of 2024.

The approximately 141,000 sq m Gul yard, with a gross built up floor area of 74,593 sq m, has a remaining lease until August 2030 which can be extended by another 20 years. ST Engineering has another shipyard at Benoi which is mainly for shipbuilding.

“Taking over this brownfield site versus constructing a replacement greenfield site is an effective way to minimise capex. More importantly, building on the existing infrastructure and facility enables us to start operating immediately and effectively with minimal disruption to our operations,” said Ng Sing Chan, president of the company’s marine business.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 7, 2023
0 165 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button