Standard Chartered signs up to the Poseidon Principles

Standard Chartered announced today that it has become a signatory to the Poseidon Principles, a global framework that aims to align carbon emissions in the shipping industry with the international targets set by the International Maritime Organization.

The Poseidon Principles, launched in 2019, are a commitment between banks and the shipping industry to cut emissions from maritime transport, with two key goals set by the IMO: To reduce carbon emissions compared to 2008 by at least 40% by 2030 and by at least 50% by 2050.