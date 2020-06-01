Standard Club goes it alone

Standard Club goes it alone

June 1st, 2020 Europe, Finance and Insurance 0 comments

The Standard Club is splitting from its parent Charles Taylor, taking core management operations in house.

The transition to going solo for the P&I club will be completed by August next year.

Charles Taylor will continue to provide a range of support services including the club’s technology infrastructure and services, investment management, internal audit and other support services under multi-year contracts. Charles Taylor Group companies will also be key providers to the club and its members for loss adjusting, medical assistance, marine technical and club correspondent services. The club will continue to be one of Charles Taylor’s largest clients.

Jeremy Grose, chief executive of the Standard Club, commented: “While members and brokers will notice no difference in their normal dealings with the club, we believe that this new model will strengthen the club’s governance to their long-term benefit.”

More than 200 Charles Taylor employees will ultimately transition over to the Standard Club within the next year.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

