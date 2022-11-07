Standard Supply fixes PSV pair

Norwegian owner Standard Supply has secured employment for two platform supply vessels. The Oslo-listed company, majority owned by Øystein Stray Spetalen’s investment vehicle SD Standard ETC, has won a one-year contract for the 2005-built FS Kristiansand in UK waters, while the 2019-built Standard Defender has been booked for 140-days in West Africa.

The contract for the 3,500 dwt ship with an undisclosed client in the UK will be in direct continuation of the current charter at £12,995 ($14,779) per day. The deal is expected to generate more than $3m in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA).

The West Africa charter for the newly delivered 4,200 dwt Standard Defender is set to start mid-November, securing $18,500 per day during the winter after which the vessel should return to the North Sea ahead of the summer season. The ship was acquired in June from Island Offshore.

Standard Supply owns nine PSVs, five of which are part of 51% owned Northern Supply. The company is looking to further grow its fleet with plans to raise around NOK200m ($19.5m) through a private placement and has appointed Arctic Securities, Clarksons Securities and Pareto Securities as joint lead managers and bookrunners.