Standard Supply scores bumper rate on new PSV charter

Norway’s Standard Supply, majority owned by Øystein Stray Spetalen’s investment vehicle SD Standard ETC, has landed a new charter deal with an undisclosed European energy company for platform supply vessel Standard Supplier.

The 2007-built vessel has been fixed for between seven and ten weeks at about $30,550 per day for a contract commencing in mid-August. According to VesselsValue data, the vessel’s most recent trade in the spot market was reported booked by Norway’s Equinor at a dayrate of $18,000.

Standard Supply has a fleet of nine platform suppliers, of which five are part of the Northern Supply fleet, where the company owns 51%. Fletcher Shipping is acting as commercial and technical manager for the vessels.

The company recently bought two PSVs, the Standard Defender for $20.7m and the 2012-built Highland Duke for around $5m after raising around $16m through a private placement and arranging a $20m revolving credit facility to finance further growth within the offshore support vessel segment. Standard Supply is expected to list on Euronext Growth on or about July 22, 2022.