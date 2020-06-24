StandShip debuts dual deadweight neo-panamax bulk carrier design

Class society ABS has granted approval in principle to a dual deadweight neo-panamax bulk carrier design from the StandShip Joint Development Partnership (JDP) marking the latest blurring of the lines in between traditional dry bulk carrier sizes.

Available in 86,000 and 95,000 dwt designs, the bulk carrier is intended to be ready to order off the shelf for charterers and operators looking for flexibility. The 229 m long design includes a 38 m beam, almost 4m cu ft of hold capacity and a draft of either 13.5 m or 14.55 m depending on the deadweight option selected.

The design’s draft would allow access to numerous coal, grain and bauxite trade routes across the globe. The vessel design specifies that it is able to navigate with two slack holds and any combination of full or empty in the remaining five holds, offering increased options for operators.

“We are confident the JDP will result in the most flexible ship in its segment, highly competitive on numerous trades with very economical performance thanks to state-of-the-art design and equipment,” said StandShip’s director Sebastiano Portunato.

ABS’ StandShip JDP partners include StandShip, SeaQuest Marine Project Management, Odense Maritime Technology, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, IFCHOR and Bancosta.