Stanko Jekov to head Simpson Spence Young

UK shipbroker Simpson Spence Young (SSY) has announced its head of dry cargo, Stanko Jekov, will be taking over as senior partner following Mark Richardson’s announcement that he will retire at the end of 2022 after six years at the helm.

Stanko, who has been with SSY since 2002 and was made partner in 2010, has led the dry cargo department since 2016.

Jekov commented: “No doubt, there are some big challenges ahead for the shipping industry but I’m looking forward to taking on this role in what is a very exciting time for our business.”