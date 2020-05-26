Stanley Ho dies

Stanley Ho, one of the most colourful Asian tycoons of the last century, passed away at a hospital in Hong Kong aged 98. Most famous for his string of casino complexes in Macau, Ho also had a sizeable interest in shipping. Shun Tak Holdings laid claim to operating the world’s largest high speed ferry company, while through to 2015, Ho was the major shareholder in Portline, one of the biggest names in Portuguese shipping. He also had a number of niche investments with a number of Hong Kong shipowners over the years including a joint venture with the Chao family controlled Wah Kwong.

Ho made his first fortune smuggling luxury goods across the Chinese border from Macau during World War II. Ho’s personal fortune was estimated at $6.4 bn when he retired in 2018. He is survived by 16 of the 17 children he had with four women.